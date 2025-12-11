Medical student dies in BMW–lorry crash near Tiruporur; high-speed racing suspected

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old medical student was killed after the BMW car she was travelling in crashed into the rear of a lorry near Tiruporur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Misbah Fathima (21), was in the BMW along with other students. They were returning from a late-night party in Mamallapuram and were allegedly racing their friend's vehicle at high speed when the crash with the lorry happened.

Misbah died on the spot while three other medical students travelling in the BMW sustained severe injuries.

Further details are awaited.