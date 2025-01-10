Medical seat scam: Chennai CCB sleuths arrest man from Nellore

CHENNAI:The Central Crime Branch sleuths of the Greater Chennai Police have arrested a person accused of cheating numerous individuals under the guise of securing MBBS seats in private medical colleges.

V Vijaykumar (39) was taken into custody on Tuesday from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh and was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Police said he operated Zion Online Service in Nellore and cheated many people, promising MBBS seats in private colleges in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A complainant alleged that Vijaykumar promised to secure a seat for his daughter in 2021 and asked the man to transfer Rs 71.63 lakh to Vijaykumar's bank account, but he failed to deliver on his promise.

The probe revealed that Vijaykumar had cheated many with the same modus operandi and two cases were already registered on him at Vedapalayam and Dargamitta police station, respectively, in Nellore.

A special team from CCB, Chennai, was instrumental in tracking down and arresting Vijaykumar.

Commissioner of Police A Arun has cautioned the public to be vigilant against such fraudulent activities and not to fall prey to false promises of medical seat admissions.