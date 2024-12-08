Medical camp held for cleanliness workers in Avadi Corporation

CHENNAI: Around 300 permanent and contract cleanliness workers were screened in the first phase of a medical camp that was held on Saturday by the Avadi Corporation.

Doctors from departments like dermatology, gynaecology and obstetrics and dental treated the workers, who were also provided with a free medical card in collaboration with ACS Medical College.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of Minorities Welfare of Tamil Nadu SM Nasar at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Avadi.

Mayor G Udhayakumar was present in the event along with other Corporation officials.