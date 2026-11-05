MC Road pedestrian plaza almost complete, but parking plan elusive

A senior Corporation official said that alternative sites were being explored but they faced resistance from users of Robinson Park. “We face opposition from people who use Robinson Park when we conduct ground inspections. We’re exploring other locations and need public support,” the official said.

Among the locations suggested by traders are vacant site on the BSNL office premises along MC Road, Kamaraj Park and its library, a portion of Robinson Park and vacant spaces within the Corporation office premises.

A Sham, a Royapuram resident, said, “We welcome the pedestrian plaza, but GCC should develop a multi-level parking facility to regulate haphazard parking on MC Road.”

Concurring with him was Royapuram MLA KV Vijay Damu, who piped in: “We do have some suggestions for a suitable parking space. We’ve proposed allotting a site near the compound wall of Robinson Park.”

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said that the Corporation would consult stakeholders and work towards a solution. “We’ll consult all stakeholders and find a solution to the parking issue on MC Road. The project works will be completed by the end of November,” he said.