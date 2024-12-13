Begin typing your search...

    MBA graduate held for diamond, gold jewellery theft near Neelankarai

    The Neelankarai police registered a case based on a complaint from the bride’s father S Ananda Murali of Adyar. The bride's family noticed that a diamond necklace, 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 30,000 kept in the room were missing and informed the police.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Dec 2024 10:55 PM IST
    MBA graduate held for diamond, gold jewellery theft near Neelankarai
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 31-year-old MBA graduate was arrested on Friday for stealing diamond and gold jewellery from a bride's room during a wedding at a resort near Neelankarai last week.

    The Neelankarai police registered a case based on a complaint from the bride’s father S Ananda Murali of Adyar. The bride's family noticed that a diamond necklace, 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 30,000 kept in the room were missing and informed the police.

    Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, identified as A Sudarshan, had entered the wedding venue on ECR disguised as a guest and had entered the bride's room and stolen the valuables.

    A special team zeroed in on the suspect based on CCTV footage. A native of Srirangam, Sudarshan runs a PG hostel for men in Neelankarai. He already has five cases registered against him, police said, adding that a search was on for his accomplices.

    Sudarshan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    arrestYouth ArrestNeelankaraiTheft case
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick