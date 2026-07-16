Mayor Priya’s presence at passport centre launch sparks political buzz

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan inaugurated the POPSK at the Kolathur Post Office, describing the facility as a step towards improving passport access for residents of North Chennai. “The Union Government is working with the primary objective of ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the common man at the grassroots,” he said.

Murugan said post offices had evolved into integrated public service centres providing banking, insurance, Aadhaar and several citizen-centric services under one roof. Highlighting the Centre’s welfare initiatives, he said benefits under various schemes were being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, eliminating intermediaries. “More than 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened over the past 12 years to promote financial inclusion,” he said.