Mayor Priya’s presence at passport centre launch sparks political buzz

CHENNAI: The inauguration of a new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in the city on Thursday assumed political significance with Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya attending the Union government function, even as her recent absence from several programmes organised by the ruling TVK-led State government has fuelled speculation in political circles.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan inaugurated the POPSK at the Kolathur Post Office, describing the facility as a step towards improving passport access for residents of North Chennai. “The Union Government is working with the primary objective of ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the common man at the grassroots,” he said.
Murugan said post offices had evolved into integrated public service centres providing banking, insurance, Aadhaar and several citizen-centric services under one roof. Highlighting the Centre’s welfare initiatives, he said benefits under various schemes were being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, eliminating intermediaries. “More than 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened over the past 12 years to promote financial inclusion,” he said.
The Minister also said India had emerged as a global leader in digital and cashless transactions and that the repeal of over 1,500 obsolete laws had improved the “Ease of Living” for citizens. He handed over the first passport issued from the new centre to the parents of a six-month-old infant.
The event was attended by North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Kolathur MLA VS Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Isha Srivastava, Chief Postmaster General Mariamma Thomas and Regional Passport Officer R Vijayakumar.
Priya’s participation has attracted attention as she has recently stayed away from several State government programmes in Chennai, including events attended by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay despite reportedly being invited. She was also absent from another government function in Perambur. Her appearance at Thursday’s Union government event has therefore become a talking point, especially in the backdrop of the ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu.