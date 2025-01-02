Mayor Priya meets public to address civic grievances in ward 70 and 74

CHENNAI: As part of Greater Chennai Corporation's initiative for public grievance redressal, Mayor R Priya met members of the public to address their civic issues in Wards 70 and 74 on Thursday. She also assured of actions to address the demands of the public.

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Sekar Babu inaugurated the initiative. The minister also visited and inspected the Anganwadi center and instructed the officers to take immediate action to identify the shortcomings at the center and address them. The minister also assured that the officials will immediately address the civic issues raised by the public.

The public raised several concerns related to changing of electricity boxes, signage placement, clearance of garbage, and others. The construction of a compound wall for the canals is also being planned based on the request of the public. People also raised the issues of removing abandoned vehicles, repairing electrical wires, removing building waste and garbage, and identifying defects in the Anganwadi centres.

"The civic body officials from various departments have been directed to take action regarding this. The queries and requests are being directed to the concerned department so that immediate action can be taken," said Mayor Priya.

She also said that after the Northeast monsoon, at least 5,000 roads with potholes have been identified as the roads are damaged due to heavy rainfall. As many as 3,000 roads are being repaired, and new roads are being built on the roads that are not suitable for patchwork. The rains have stopped in December, and the road repair and construction work will be expedited."

When asked about the recent hike in the property tax, she said that the Greater Chennai Corporation is charging property tax as per the regulations, and it is considerably low when compared to many other states.