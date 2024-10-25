Mayor Priya inspects Victoria Public Hall renovation work

CHENNAI: City Mayor R Priya inspected the renovation and restoration work of the historic Victoria Public Hall, undertaken under the Singara Chennai 2.0, on Thursday.

The Victoria Public Hall, a landmark building in Chennai, was built in 1888 by Namperumal Chettiar and designed by architect Robert Chisholm in the Indo-Saracenic style. The building was named after Queen Victoria to commemorate the golden jubilee of her reign.

CM M K Stalin had ordered the renovation and restoration of the hall, allocating Rs. 32.62 crores for the project. The building measures 48 metres in length, 24 metres in width, with a main roof height of 19 metres and a total tower height of 34 metres. The restoration work that began on March 20, last year, covers the entire building. The work strengthens the building’s quake-resistant aspects, roof, exterior and interior space with wooden floors and wooden staircases, besides upgrading the existing building.

The Mayor inquired about the progress, ensuring the work adheres to technical guidelines and meets the deadline.