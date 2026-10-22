Mayor Priya inspects monsoon works, inaugurates Ward 181 office

She first inspected the rainwater removal operations at Perambur Subway, and moved to Stephenson Road near the Sengai Sivam Bridge to check for the unobstructed flow of water in the Otteri Nullah Canal, and ensured proper water flow in the Gandhi Canal in Ward 72.

Priya also reviewed the ongoing storm water drain (SWD) construction and maintenance works on Powder Mills Road in the Basin Bridge area. She instructed officials to expedite the SWD works around Basin Bridge and directed staff to continuously monitor all canals and SWDs across Chennai to ensure free flow of water without obstruction.

At Ripon Building, she inspected the monitoring activities and instructed officers to take immediate action on grievances received from the public. She also inspected the ongoing rainwater removal work in the stagnant areas of AGS Colony along with South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian.