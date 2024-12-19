Mayor Priya chairs Chennai Corporation review meet, discusses development works of cemeteries

CHENNAI: A review meeting on the activities undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation was held by Mayor R Priya on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the development works of cemeteries within the Greater Chennai Corporation areas.

The development of 203 cemeteries in the city corporation was reviewed. The construction of perimeter wall, and footpath, creation of green area, improvement of infrastructure including electricity, water, and toilet facilities in cemeteries, and measures being carried out to provide adequate security and maintenance work with necessary personnel were reviewed and recommendations were made in this regard.

Following this, the Mayor also held a meeting on the progress in the activities undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation as per the budget announcements for the year 2024-25.

The announcements about various departments within the Greater Chennai Corporation, including Education, Public Health, Mechanical Engineering, Stormwater Drainage, Buildings, Bridges, Parks and Recreation, Information Technology, Solid Waste Management, Bus Route Roads and others were discussed.

The progress of the announcements made for carrying out developmental works was reviewed and Major instructed the officials to take necessary actions to expedite their implementation.