Mayor Priya chairs area sabha meeting in Perambur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya chaired area sabha meeting for ward 74 at her councillor office in Perambur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the residents raised requests concerning basic amenities in their area, including street lighting, drinking water supply, storm water drains, and road repair.

In response, Priya instructed the concerned department officials to take appropriate action.

The area sabha meeting was scheduled to be conducted last week in several wards in the city.

However, due to various reasons it was postponed and held on Wednesday.

The Mayor assured that continuous follow-up would be taken to address the issues raised by the residents in the ward at the earliest.