Mayor inaugurates civic amenities worth over Rs 5 crore in Valasaravakkam zone

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Sunday inaugurated civic amenities worth Rs 5.35 crore developed under the GCC Capital Fund in Valasaravakkam zone. The projects include a 3,821-sq metre park constructed at a cost of Rs 1.95 crore on Madha Kovil Street in Nerkundram.
The park is equipped with an open gym, tennis court and mini-stage. She also inaugurated an Urban Health and Wellness Centre built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh in the same locality.
The Mayor inaugurated the new Ward 153 office on a 422-sq metre site at a cost of Rs 2.05 crore on Sakthi Nagar Main Road. She also inaugurated a second-floor facility at the UPHC, spread across 158 sq m and equipped with an elevator. The facility was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore.
Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) Aftab Rasool, Valasaravakkam Zonal Chairman V Rajan, councillors Sathiyanathan, Santhi Ramalingam, A Stalin and S Bharathi, along with senior GCC engineers and officials, attended the event.