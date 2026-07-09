Mayor distributes high-tech printers for Corporation schools

CHENNAI: Mayor Priya R distributed high-tech multi-functional printers (MFPs) to 100 Chennai schools, at a cost of Rs 22.12 lakh.
Symbolising this launch, she handed over printers to five headmasters at the Ripon Building on Thursday.
As per the mayor's announcement in the 2026-27 budget, 35 higher secondary, 46 high, and 19 other primary and regional schools under the corporation's jurisdiction were to be provided with the MFPs.
These devices combine printing, copying, and scanning into a single unit, saving time and costs while upgrading technological infrastructure to support digital education and e-governance.
It is also expected to aid in streamlining educational and administrative tasks efficiently. The event was attended by GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, Joint Commissioner (Education) K Karpagam, the standing committee chairman, and education officials.