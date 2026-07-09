Mayor distributes high-tech printers for Corporation schools

Symbolising this launch, she handed over printers to five headmasters at the Ripon Building on Thursday.

As per the mayor's announcement in the 2026-27 budget, 35 higher secondary, 46 high, and 19 other primary and regional schools under the corporation's jurisdiction were to be provided with the MFPs.

These devices combine printing, copying, and scanning into a single unit, saving time and costs while upgrading technological infrastructure to support digital education and e-governance.