Mayor, Deputy Mayor MIA in monsoon reviews

Mayor R Priya and Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, both from the DMK, have not participated in government-level reviews of pre-monsoon works since the TVK government came to power after the Assembly elections.

Chief Secretary M Saikumar, MAWS secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, along with ministers appointed as zonal in-charges, have been overseeing the preparedness work. The Deputy Mayor, however, warned that the DMK should not be held responsible for any monsoon related issues faced by the people, including flooding, for the officials and Minister failures this monsoon.