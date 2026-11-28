The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is implementing the Rs 555.88-crore Puzhal project and the Rs 146.62-crore Surapet project.

A MAWS official told DT Next that work on the Puzhal plant commenced in August 2026, with around 8% completed as of November 2. At Surapet, work began in August 2025 and has achieved 38% progress. At Puzhal lake, the existing 300-million-litre-per-day (MLD) water treatment plant, whose structures have deteriorated after years of operation, is being upgraded to 310 MLD. The work includes structural strengthening, construction of an underground clear-water storage tank and a new cascade aerator, replacement of electrical and mechanical equipment, and construction of a 390MLD raw water intake tower.