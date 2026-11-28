CHENNAI: Municipal Administration and Water Supply Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Thursday inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and capacity augmentation works at the Puzhal and Surapet water treatment plants (WTPs), being executed at a combined cost of Rs 702.50 crore, and directed officials to complete the project within the stipulated deadlines.
The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is implementing the Rs 555.88-crore Puzhal project and the Rs 146.62-crore Surapet project.
A MAWS official told DT Next that work on the Puzhal plant commenced in August 2026, with around 8% completed as of November 2. At Surapet, work began in August 2025 and has achieved 38% progress. At Puzhal lake, the existing 300-million-litre-per-day (MLD) water treatment plant, whose structures have deteriorated after years of operation, is being upgraded to 310 MLD. The work includes structural strengthening, construction of an underground clear-water storage tank and a new cascade aerator, replacement of electrical and mechanical equipment, and construction of a 390MLD raw water intake tower.
The project is expected to benefit around 23 lakh residents in Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Tiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones. The Surapet project involves replacing the ageing 14-MLD plant, which has been in operation for around 60 years, with a new 47-MLD treatment facility. The works also include a 52-MLD raw water intake tower at Puzhal Lake and installation of new electrical and mechanical equipment.