Mathematics, public policy among new courses at IIT Madras

The newly announced programmes span from Mathematics, Robotics and Semiconductor Technology to Public Policy, Sustainable Engineering and Sports Analytics with Artificial Intelligence, underscoring the institute’s growing focus on future-facing sectors and industry-linked education.

At the centre of the expansion is a new four-year BS programme in Mathematics, introduced by IIT-M’s internationally-acclaimed Department of Mathematics, which was ranked No 1 in India and 84th globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Students will also have the option of pursuing an additional year to obtain a dual BSMS degree.