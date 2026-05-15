Mathematics, public policy among new courses at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has unveiled a fresh bouquet of undergraduate, postgraduate and web-enabled academic programmes for the 2026-27 academic year, signalling a major expansion of its interdisciplinary learning ecosystem.
The newly announced programmes span from Mathematics, Robotics and Semiconductor Technology to Public Policy, Sustainable Engineering and Sports Analytics with Artificial Intelligence, underscoring the institute’s growing focus on future-facing sectors and industry-linked education.
At the centre of the expansion is a new four-year BS programme in Mathematics, introduced by IIT-M’s internationally-acclaimed Department of Mathematics, which was ranked No 1 in India and 84th globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Students will also have the option of pursuing an additional year to obtain a dual BSMS degree.
“The new programmes launched by IIT-M reflect the evolving needs of industry, research and society,” Dean (Academic Courses) Prathap Haridoss said. “We are also expanding flexible and web-enabled learning opportunities so that students from across the country can access high-quality education in emerging domains and prepare themselves for careers of the future,” he added.
In a move aligned with India’s strategic push towards semiconductor manufacturing, the institute has introduced an MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology, aimed at training specialists in fabrication processes, materials engineering and nanomanufacturing.
The institute has also launched an MA in Public Policy focusing on governance, administration and policy design across sectors including healthcare, transport, environment and finance. Other new programmes include MTech courses in Robotics, Computational Engineering and Process Safety, besides MSc programmes in Sustainable Engineering, Offshore and Maritime Engineering, Materials and Manufacturing, and Sports Analytics and AI.
BS in Mathematics
BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology
BS in Management and Data Science
MTech in Robotics
MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology
MTech in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems
MTech in Electrical Engineering
MTech in Process Safety
MA in Public Policy
MSc in Sustainable Engineering
MSc in Offshore and Maritime Engineering
MSc in Materials and Manufacturing
MSc in Sports Analytics and AI
Expansion of webenabled and noncampus learning programmes across India