Chennai

Mathematics, public policy among new courses at IIT Madras

Students will also have the option of pursuing an additional year to obtain a dual BSMS degree.
IIT Madras
IIT Madras
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has unveiled a fresh bouquet of undergraduate, postgraduate and web-enabled academic programmes for the 2026-27 academic year, signalling a major expansion of its interdisciplinary learning ecosystem.

The newly announced programmes span from Mathematics, Robotics and Semiconductor Technology to Public Policy, Sustainable Engineering and Sports Analytics with Artificial Intelligence, underscoring the institute’s growing focus on future-facing sectors and industry-linked education.

At the centre of the expansion is a new four-year BS programme in Mathematics, introduced by IIT-M’s internationally-acclaimed Department of Mathematics, which was ranked No 1 in India and 84th globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Students will also have the option of pursuing an additional year to obtain a dual BSMS degree.

“The new programmes launched by IIT-M reflect the evolving needs of industry, research and society,” Dean (Academic Courses) Prathap Haridoss said. “We are also expanding flexible and web-enabled learning opportunities so that students from across the country can access high-quality education in emerging domains and prepare themselves for careers of the future,” he added.

In a move aligned with India’s strategic push towards semiconductor manufacturing, the institute has introduced an MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology, aimed at training specialists in fabrication processes, materials engineering and nanomanufacturing.

The institute has also launched an MA in Public Policy focusing on governance, administration and policy design across sectors including healthcare, transport, environment and finance. Other new programmes include MTech courses in Robotics, Computational Engineering and Process Safety, besides MSc programmes in Sustainable Engineering, Offshore and Maritime Engineering, Materials and Manufacturing, and Sports Analytics and AI.

New courses at IIT Madras:

BS in Mathematics

BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology

BS in Management and Data Science

MTech in Robotics

MTech in Semiconductor Materials Technology

MTech in Computational Engineering for Mechanical Systems

MTech in Electrical Engineering

MTech in Process Safety

MA in Public Policy

MSc in Sustainable Engineering

MSc in Offshore and Maritime Engineering

MSc in Materials and Manufacturing

MSc in Sports Analytics and AI

Expansion of webenabled and noncampus learning programmes across India

IIT Madras
Mathematics
Public Policy

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