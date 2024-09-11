Master health check-up for over 11,000 sanitary workers in Chennai begins

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya inaugurated an initiative to conduct master health check-ups to over 11,000 sanitary workers at Government Stanley Hospital on Tuesday. The master check-up will be done at five government hospitals in the city for three months.

“As per the budget announcement, the master health check-up for sanitary workers covers 14 tests including thyroid, diabetes, HIV, eye and ear tests. For women above 35 years, screening for cervical cancer will be done,” said Priya.

The check-up will continue for three months at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Hospital, Kilpauk hospital, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar, and Kalaignar Super Speciality Hospital. After the check-up, medicines will be distributed to the workers through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

The Mayor stated that dengue cases in the city have reduced compared to the previous year. In 2023, at least 6,000 cases were reported and 87 cases tested positive in September. However, only 12 cases have been reported so far this month.

Meanwhile, works on the storm water drains are almost over in the core areas including Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Kolathur. At least 80% of drain construction in Kosasthalaiyar River has been completed, and the missing link work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“The State government has taken various measures to prevent inundation in the city during the northeast monsoon unlike the previous years. Additionally, the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired review meetings to know the status of the monsoon preparatory works,” explained the Mayor.

The process for identifying places for multi-level parking in three areas is ongoing. Works for the same will commence after the places are identified.