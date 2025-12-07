Begin typing your search...
Massive fire erupts at GST commissioner’s office in Anna Nagar
CHENNAI: A major fire broke out this morning at the GST Commissioner’s Office in Chennai’s Anna Nagar, causing panic in the area.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the blaze started on the ground floor of the building and quickly spread to other sections.
Fire and Rescue Services were alerted immediately, and six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighters are currently working to bring the flames under control.
