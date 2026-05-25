Massive fire at oil godown near Manali; 2 firefighters hospitalised

According to a Maalaimalar report, the fire suddenly erupted at the warehouse, forcing employees inside to run out of the premises. Soon after receiving information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot in five fire tenders from Manali, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur.

As oil cans stored inside the depot exploded and caught fire, firefighters found it difficult to immediately enter the warehouse. Thick black smoke billowed several metres into the sky.