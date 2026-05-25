Massive fire at oil godown near Manali; 2 firefighters hospitalised

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a privately owned oil godown in Arulmurugan Nagar near Vichur in Manali New Town on Monday (May 25), leading to two firefighters being hospitalised.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the fire suddenly erupted at the warehouse, forcing employees inside to run out of the premises. Soon after receiving information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot in five fire tenders from Manali, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur.
As oil cans stored inside the depot exploded and caught fire, firefighters found it difficult to immediately enter the warehouse. Thick black smoke billowed several metres into the sky.
After prolonged efforts, firefighters managed to douse the blaze using chemical mixtures. However, several oil cans stored in the warehouse were completely gutted.
During the firefighting operations, two firefighters fainted due to heavy smoke inhalation. They were rescued, given first aid and admitted to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, the fire spread to another factory located adjacent to the oil depot, further hampering rescue operations.
Manali New Town police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said a major mishap was averted as the employees escaped immediately after the blaze broke out.