Mass fish die-off in Kakkalur lake sparks outrage in Tiruvallur

The lake is located in the heart of Tiruvallur, connecting Kakkalur Panchayat and Tiruvallur. Spanning 194 acres and 2,682 metres long, the waterbody is equipped with 4 sluice gates and two surpluses, and has a storage capacity of 15 million cubic feet.

Kakkalur lake was rejuvenated for Rs 3.52 crore under the Rural Development Department and the State government’s Namakku Naame scheme. The upgrade introduced walking tracks, iron fencing, and a visitor’s park. The revamped lakefront was opened to the public in March.

Raghavendra Bhatt, a resident of Kakkalur, alleged that despite the heavy investment, the lake became contaminated within just four months of its inauguration. “Nearby meat shops are using the water body as an illegal dumping ground for animal waste,” he added.