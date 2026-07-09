Mass fish die-off in Kakkalur lake sparks outrage in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Unauthorised domestic sewage inflows have caused severe water pollution in Kakkalur lake in Tiruvallur resulting in thousands of dead fish floating across the waterbody. Residents and park visitors have urged the District Collector to take immediate action, citing ecological threat and unbearable stench in the neighbourhood.
The lake is located in the heart of Tiruvallur, connecting Kakkalur Panchayat and Tiruvallur. Spanning 194 acres and 2,682 metres long, the waterbody is equipped with 4 sluice gates and two surpluses, and has a storage capacity of 15 million cubic feet.
Kakkalur lake was rejuvenated for Rs 3.52 crore under the Rural Development Department and the State government’s Namakku Naame scheme. The upgrade introduced walking tracks, iron fencing, and a visitor’s park. The revamped lakefront was opened to the public in March.
Raghavendra Bhatt, a resident of Kakkalur, alleged that despite the heavy investment, the lake became contaminated within just four months of its inauguration. “Nearby meat shops are using the water body as an illegal dumping ground for animal waste,” he added.
The severe stench has made the day miserable for health enthusiasts and families who visit the lake for morning walks and recreation. “The district administration must step in immediately and block the sewage water flowing out of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) residential quarters. If strict action isn’t taken now, this massive water body will be permanently ruined,” opined E Paramasivam, a resident of Kakkaur.
Echoing him was E Manavalan, a resident of Punnapakkam, who uses the road alongside the lake to reach his home: “While last year’s rains had filled the lake, the current water has caused thousands of fish to die. Dead fish have been seen floating along a 1 km stretch of the shoreline since Tuesday, triggering a foul odour that blankets the entire area,” he stated.
The public has made a collective appeal to the district administration to intervene, halt pollution, clean the water body, and restore the lake.
Tiruvallur District Collector, S Kavitha, told DT Next, “The fish death issue is not happening for the first time at the lake. But I’ve instructed the Fishery department officials to find the reason behind the incident. The Tiruvallur municipality and local body must sever the illegal sewage connection to the lake and connect it to the existing drain line to reach the Sewage Treatment Plant.”