Mass cleaning drive of removing waste, abandoned vehicles on bus route roads should be completed by Aug 10, says GCC commissioner

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner J Kumaragurubaran instructed the authorities to remove the garbage, debris and abandoned vehicles parked on the bus route roads by August 10. As many as 4,161.33 metric tonnes of solid waste have been cleared across the city so far.



The local body commenced the intensive mass cleaning in the city on July 22.

They have been focused on cleaning three to four zones every day.

A total of 4,161.33 metric tonnes of garbage and debris and 688 abandoned vehicles in recent days. In the last nine days from July 22 to July 30, 458 metric tonnes of solid waste; 3,703.33 metric tonnes of construction debits have been removed in various parts of the city, noted an official release from the Ripon Building on Wednesday.

"The ongoing drive has been aimed to ensure smooth traffic flow, providing clear sidewalks for pedestrians, and enhancing the overall condition of the roads. This includes removing obstructive tree branches and hanging cables on bus routes, repairing non-functional street lights, and road maintenance, which will greatly benefit the public, " said a senior official with GCC.

The authorities are instructed to remove the garbage, debris and abandoned vehicles on the bus route roads by August 10.

From August 11, the local body will focus to clear the waste and junk vehicles parked on the interior roads in the capital city.

The drive will be vigorously pursued, and all abandoned vehicles will be removed from the city as per the GCC commissioner's order.

All the scrapped vehicles have been kept at corporation-owned premises in their respective zones. Based on clearance certificates obtained by police on these vehicles, the vehicles will be auctioned.