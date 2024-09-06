Masked men steal gold, silver jewellery, cash from Tambaram house

CHENNAI: Two masked men looted gold and silver ornaments from a house in Tambaram while the occupant couple were sleeping on Thursday.

Sivashankar (32), a building contractor, and his wife Durga are residents of Vengambakkam near Agaramthen in Tambaram. In the wee hours of Thursday, two masked men entered their house by breaking the back door. They opened the almirah and took Rs 50,000 cash and 100 grams of silver ornaments.

Then the men entered the room where Durga was sleeping and cut the 11-sovereign gold chain she was wearing. Police said Durga was shocked after seeing two men inside the room on waking and shouted for help.

The duo escaped from the house before Sivashanakar, who was sleeping in another room, could reach her room.

A complaint was filed at the Peerkankaranai police station, and the police have registered a case. Further inquiry is underway.

In another incident in Tambaram, two men on a bike snatched a gold chain from a woman. Police said Kalaiselvi (35) of Ramani Nagar in Tambaram was walking on the street near her house when two men wearing helmets approached Kalaiselvi, asking for an address and snatched her 4-sovereign gold chain, and escaped from the spot.

The Tambaram police have registered a case and are trying to identify the snatchers with the help of CCTV footage.