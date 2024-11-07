Masked men rob elderly couple of gold jewels at knifepoint in Padappai

CHENNAI: Two masked men barged into a house in Padappai, threatened an elderly couple at knifepoint, and snatched five sovereigns of gold ornaments from them.

Ramasamy (87) and Kulandai Ammal (82) are residents of Pushpagiri village near Padappai, a town near Chennai.

On Thursday around 2.30 am, the couple heard a noise that sounded like somebody was trying to break open the door. As they started shouting for help, two masked men entered their house within minutes and threatened the couple while brandishing a knife. They then snatched five sovereigns of gold ornaments from Kulandai Ammal, warned the elderly couple not to file a police complaint and escaped from the spot.

Later, it was found that the duo had also locked the main door of their neighbour's house from outside so that they could not come to the aid of the elderly couple.

A complaint was filed at the Manimangalam police station and a case was registered.

Police suspect that the masked men are regular visitors to the neighbourhood. Further investigation is on.