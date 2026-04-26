Mashtal, a community-led exhibition empowering women entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: A not-for-profit and community-driven initiative, Mashtal is bringing together women entrepreneurs from the Dawoodi Bohra community for a one-day exhibition celebrating enterprise, creativity, and collective growth.
Scheduled to be held at Saifee Masjid Chennai today from 9 am to 8 pm, the event will showcase more than 65 women-led businesses from across categories, including home industries, crafts, food, lifestyle products, and services.
Mashtal is built on a distinctive philosophy of ‘givers and takers’—where the platform enables women entrepreneurs from 30 cities across the country to present and expand their businesses, while the wider community actively participates in supporting and uplifting these ventures.
It underscores the importance of inclusive economic participation, along with an eco-conservative practice of no single-use plastic, where shoppers are encouraged to carry their own shopping bags and water bottles.
With a strong focus on nurturing grassroots businesses, Mashtal aims to create visibility, build networks, and encourage sustainable income opportunities for women.
When and where
Mashtal Chennai – Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition
April 26, Sunday, at Saifee Masjid from 9 am to 8 pm
Entry free for women & children only