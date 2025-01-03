Married club dancer tries to set herself on fire in Vadapalani alleging affair partner cheated on her

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old married woman who was having an affair with a married man created a flutter at Vadapalani police station on Wednesday night when she tried to set herself ablaze, alleging her lover had cheated on her.

The woman, a club dancer, was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, reached the police station around 1 am on Thursday, wanting to lodge a complaint against her boyfriend as he was not ready to marry her.

The woman claimed that despite both of them being married to other people, they had been living together and carried on the affair for three years without the knowledge of their spouses.

The policewoman on guard duty asked her to file a complaint with the all-woman police station. She went back to her two-wheeler, took a bottle of petrol, poured it over her to mark her protest and threatened to set herself on fire.

Her boyfriend, who reached there, prevented her from setting herself on fire with the police personnel’s help. The police also called her husband over to take her back and advised them.