Marina subway's north entrance remains closed; commuters seek reopening

However, the northern entrance of the facility has remained closed for an extended period, forcing commuters and visitors to wait and cross the busy carriageway at surface level.

The subway serves several residents, beachgoers, and tourists visiting Marina Beach. While the southern side remains accessible, the northern entrance has been sealed with a shutter, rendering the facility only partially functional.

Apart from the closure, the staircase leading to the entrance has accumulated litter and shows signs of poor maintenance. Lack of upkeep has raised concerns among regular users about the condition of the public facility.