Marina subway's north entrance remains closed; commuters seek reopening

CHENNAI: Located along one of the city's busiest coastal stretches, the pedestrian subway near Bharathi Salai at Marina Beach was built to provide a safe passage for pedestrians.
However, the northern entrance of the facility has remained closed for an extended period, forcing commuters and visitors to wait and cross the busy carriageway at surface level.
The subway serves several residents, beachgoers, and tourists visiting Marina Beach. While the southern side remains accessible, the northern entrance has been sealed with a shutter, rendering the facility only partially functional.
Apart from the closure, the staircase leading to the entrance has accumulated litter and shows signs of poor maintenance. Lack of upkeep has raised concerns among regular users about the condition of the public facility.
Greater Chennai Corporation officials said the northern entrance of the subway had been temporarily closed due to a shutter-related problem
"The subway was constructed to help pedestrians cross the road safely. With one side remaining closed, many people are compelled to cross amid heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. Authorities should reopen the northern entrance and ensure proper maintenance of the facility," said R Kumar, a commuter.
The issue assumes significance as Bharathi Salai witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day, particularly during weekends and holidays when Marina Beach attracts thousands of visitors.
When contacted, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials said the northern entrance had been temporarily closed due to a shutter-related problem.
"We have taken note of the issue and instructed the department concerned to inspect the facility. Necessary repairs will be undertaken, and steps will be taken to reopen the northern entrance at the earliest," a GCC official told DT Next.