Marina Beach stall owner assaulted for refusal to pay traders’ association

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was assaulted, and his shop vandalised at Marina Beach on Friday night allegedly after he refused to pay a weekly payment demanded by members of a traders’ association.
The injured man was identified as Subhash (29) of MKB Nagar. Police sources said that he was filling in for his father who runs a small shop selling garments on Marina beach.
Around 10.30 pm on Friday, a group of people claiming to be the office-bearers of the Anna-MGR mausoleum Marina Beach Traders’ Association approached him and demanded a weekly payment of Rs 100. When Subhash refused to pay, the group ransacked the shop and attacked him with weapons. He was injured and admitted to the government hospital.
Based on a complaint, Anna Square police began an investigation into the incident and have launched a search for the suspects.