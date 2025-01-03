Margazhi village festival at DakshinaChitra celebrates south Indian art forms

CHENNAI: The ongoing Margazhi Village Festival, hosted by DakshinaChitra, is in full swing, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of five distinct art forms from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The festival, which began on December 25, will run until January 26. The Kerala art form celebrations have recently concluded, and artistes from Andhra Pradesh are now presenting the traditional folk performance of Garagalu until January 5. Garagalu is a vibrant performance where dancers, adorned in colourful costumes and masks, portray mythological characters or spirits. This dynamic art form blends dance, drama, and storytelling, accompanied by rhythmic music and drums.

From January 8 to 12, Karnataka’s Goravara Kunitha, an ancient dance form, will be showcased. Performed by male artistes of the Kuruba community, this ritual dance, accompanied by the beats of the damaru (a small drum), honours Lord Mailara Linga. Performers wear distinctive costumes and spiritual markings, creating a deeply rooted cultural experience.

Tamil Nadu’s Periya Melam will take centre stage from January 16-20. A powerful folk performance, Periya Melam is often seen during temple festivals. The performance features the rhythms of drums like the chenda and Ilathalam, uniting the community through energetic music and cultural expression.

From January 22-26, the folk dance of Telangana, Mathuri Dance, will be presented. This traditional dance of the Mathuri tribe is performed during harvest festivals and community gatherings. Dancers, clad in tribal attire, move in rhythmic patterns that reflect daily life and rituals, while instruments like the dhol, flutes, and cymbals bring the performance to life. The dance narrates folklore and tribal stories, preserving the cultural heritage of the Mathuri tribe.

Alongside these performances, visitors can explore stalls showcasing the unique crafts of each state, including Kasavu sarees from Kerala, Mysore Ganjifa from Karnataka, and Thanjavur dolls from Tamil Nadu, among many others.