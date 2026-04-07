Mapping the Ritual Real: Between ritual and reality

CHENNAI: Trained initially in the Mysore painting tradition, artist Srinivasa Reddy brings that discipline into a contemporary style after his formal training as a modern artist.
A few of his works will be on display at an exhibition titled Mapping the Ritual Real at Apparao Galleries. The Vahanaas series is central to this body of work.
It explores the idea of service, especially the kind that is done without expecting recognition or reward.
Through a mix of mythological forms and present-day realities, Srinivasa highlights how the labour that sustains society often goes unnoticed.
In traditional iconography, a vahana is closely associated with a deity and is seen as a sacred companion, often treated with reverence. “In these works, this idea is brought into a contemporary context. The comparison highlights a contrast, while the vahana is respected, the modern individual performing similar acts of service is often overlooked. This creates a shared space where the ritual and the real come together,” adds Sharan.
The exhibition is on view till June 27 at Apparao Galleries.