Mapping memory, myth and modernity at Jharna 5 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Celebrating more than five decades in the field of classical dance, and also the fifth edition of Jharna, Bharata Kalanjali, founded by The Dhananjayans, is one of the pioneering institutions in the country, shaping the generations of dancers.
Jharna, the annual dance festival, provides an opportunity for budding exponents to present their original works, paving the way for a variety of ideas. In this edition, the audience are set to witness performances based on the voice of silence, celebrating the dignity of single women, and a performance that explores the many shades of Lord Krishna, among others.
This contemporary work, conceptualised and choreographed by Divya Nayar, brings together seven feminine archetypes where individual journeys are interwoven into a shared expression of resilience and agency. “During a photoshoot collaboration, I found myself drawn to the braid not simply as a marker of femininity, but as something layered like memory, lineage, and quiet resistance woven together.
Over time, it began to feel more like a metaphor for inheritance, solidarity, and the unseen threads that bind women across time. From that seed emerged Pinnal: A Tale of Sisterhood, a Bharatanatyam dance-theatre production that invokes seven feminine archetypes: the Mother, the Warrior, the Lover, the Seeker, the Rebel, the Sage, and the Survivor,” says Divya Nayar.
Talking about her artistic journey, she began with art and music. With time, she ventured into dance as well. “For the past two decades, Bharatanatyam, the classical Indian dance form I have trained in and performed for over two decades, has been both my grounding and gateway,” adds the 40-year-old.
The most challenging part in this immersive dance-theatre experience was resisting simplification. “Holding the complexity within the grammar of Bharatanatyam required careful negotiation. Another challenge was the braid itself. We chose to make it an active choreographic element rather than a visual accessory.”
For more than two years, Dr Sahana Selvaganesh has been working on The Weavers Loom. “Initially, I was intrigued by Kabirdas’s song, Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini, where he uses weaving as a metaphor to express the human body and soul. Then, I was also inspired by Sarojini Naidu’s poem, Indian Weavers, especially the lines: Why do you weave a garment so bright? Like the plumes of a peacock, purple and green, we weave the marriage-veils of a queen,” shares the founder of Thandav School of Classical Dance.
It explores the journey of a woman who transitions from being a passive weaver of a traditional, broken bond to becoming the master architect of her own destiny. “I have also incorporated how a woman finds her voice beyond all the entanglement and limitations. In simple words, this is a story of struggle, perseverance and liberation,” she notes.
Sahana faced difficulty in finding the right lyrics for the production. “I had to source the lyrics and get it written, laying out my Idea. I was supported by a wonderful set of artistes who helped me achieve the desired outcome,” the 30-year-old states.
The fifth edition of Jharna will take place at the Bharata Kalanjali, SPASTN, TEACH Auditorium, CSIR Road, Taramani, on February 21, 22 and 28, and March 1.