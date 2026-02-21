Mapping memory, myth and modernity at Jharna 5 in Chennai

Over time, it began to feel more like a metaphor for inheritance, solidarity, and the unseen threads that bind women across time. From that seed emerged Pinnal: A Tale of Sisterhood, a Bharatanatyam dance-theatre production that invokes seven feminine archetypes: the Mother, the Warrior, the Lover, the Seeker, the Rebel, the Sage, and the Survivor,” says Divya Nayar.

Talking about her artistic journey, she began with art and music. With time, she ventured into dance as well. “For the past two decades, Bharatanatyam, the classical Indian dance form I have trained in and performed for over two decades, has been both my grounding and gateway,” adds the 40-year-old.

The most challenging part in this immersive dance-theatre experience was resisting simplification. “Holding the complexity within the grammar of Bharatanatyam required careful negotiation. Another challenge was the braid itself. We chose to make it an active choreographic element rather than a visual accessory.”