Mappedu residents protest garbage dumping in their area

CHENNAI: Residents of Mappedu blocked the Mappedu-Alapakkam Road on Saturday morning and staged a protest against the Nedungundram panchayat for dumping garbage in the residential area.

On Saturday morning, residents of Mappedu, Tiruvanchery, and Nedunkundram blocked the Mappedu-Alapakkam Main Road and protested against dumping of garbage by the Tambaram Corporation in their area.

They claimed that, every day more than 10 garbage vehicles were dumping waste in the residential area. “The whole neighbourhood stinks all the time. Most of us here have rashes and skin disease, and our children fall sick often,” lamented a resident.

Along with their children and family members, residents blocked the road and said that they wanted Corporation officials to remove the waste completely and not use their area as a garbage-dumping facility.

Upon information, the Selaiyur police visited the spot and held peace talks with the protestors. Later, officials from the Nedungundram panchayat also visited the spot and promised villagers that they would remove garbage soon.

They also pointed out that the district collector would allocate a dumpyard within the next few weeks, which would alleviate all their garbage-related woes.