Manual Scavenging at Koyambedu market: FIR filed against CMDA contractor

CHENNAI: City Police have booked a contractor with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for engaging a contract staff to manually clear clogs in a sewage chamber in Koyambedu market complex.

The incident happened on Wednesday. As soon as the incident came to the knowledge of the authorities, an internal inquiry was conducted by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Koyambedu Market Management Committee.

After inquiries, it was found that the contractor, M/s CVT enterprises engaged for the operation and maintenance of sewerage network including pumping station at Koyambedu wholesale market complex was responsible for the act.

Apart from imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the contractor, the authorities also filed a complaint at Koyambedu police station after which a FIR was registered.