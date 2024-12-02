Begin typing your search...
Man’s decomposed body found in abandoned luxury car at Valasaravakkam
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased is a platform dweller in the neighbourhood
CHENNAI: Valasaravakkam Police have recovered the decomposed body of a man from an abandoned luxury car within their jurisdiction on Monday.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased is a platform dweller in the neighbourhood.
The luxury car has remained abandoned for a while now near a garage, police investigations have revealed.
Passerby took notice of the dead man inside the vehicle after foul smell emanated and alerted the police, who have recovered the body and are investigating.
