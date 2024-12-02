Begin typing your search...

    Man’s decomposed body found in abandoned luxury car at Valasaravakkam

    Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased is a platform dweller in the neighbourhood

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2024 6:48 PM IST
    Man’s decomposed body found in abandoned luxury car at Valasaravakkam
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Valasaravakkam Police have recovered the decomposed body of a man from an abandoned luxury car within their jurisdiction on Monday.

    Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased is a platform dweller in the neighbourhood.

    The luxury car has remained abandoned for a while now near a garage, police investigations have revealed.

    Passerby took notice of the dead man inside the vehicle after foul smell emanated and alerted the police, who have recovered the body and are investigating.

