Man’s decomposed body found in abandoned luxury car at Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: Valasaravakkam Police have recovered the decomposed body of a man from an abandoned luxury car within their jurisdiction on Monday.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased is a platform dweller in the neighbourhood.

The luxury car has remained abandoned for a while now near a garage, police investigations have revealed.

Passerby took notice of the dead man inside the vehicle after foul smell emanated and alerted the police, who have recovered the body and are investigating.