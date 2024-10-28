Man's burnt body found in Washermenpet house; son being probed

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 50-year-old man whose burnt body was recovered from his house in Washermenpet on Sunday.

The deceased man was identified as K Sathyamoorthy (50), an auto driver and a resident of YMCA Kuppam, Tondiarpet. His wife works as a housekeeping staff at a hospital in Mylapore.

According to a complaint by his wife, their son found Sathyamoorthy in a burnt state in their house and alerted the neighbours who rushed him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Kasimedu police, who registered a case, began investigations and found that the cause of death appeared suspicious after which they began investigations with his family members.

Probe revealed that there was bad blood between Sathyamoorthy and his son over the latter’s inability to keep a job, and his irresponsibility towards sharing family responsibilities. Personnel from the forensic department collected fingerprints from his body, Investigators have detained the son for further questioning.