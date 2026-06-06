Manpower crunch short circuits Chennai Corporation's electrical department

A Chennai Corporation official said, "Due to the status quo, permanent promotions to the Assistant Executive Engineer post have been halted, and assistant engineers are being assigned as in-charges for these positions instead. As a result, these officials are bearing a heavy additional workload."



The official added that the GCC should pass a resolution and forward it to the MAWS department seeking the appointment of new junior engineers to reduce the burden on existing staff.



"The workforce has been reduced by half, and nearly 80 per cent of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers have been working in the same locations for over 13 years," the official said.



Responding to the concerns, Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said, "I will look into their requirements and take necessary action," adding that the pending case would have to be legally resolved before the issue could be fully addressed.