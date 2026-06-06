Manpower crunch short circuits Chennai Corporation's electrical department

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) electrical department officials, who are facing a prolonged delay in promotions and a severe shortage of staff, have warned that the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department's directive to inspect streetlights every week and repair non-functional lights within a day may not be effectively implemented under the current circumstances.
Officials said the department has been grappling with a six-year delay in promotions for junior and assistant engineers, while more than 13 vacancies remain unfilled across Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, besides the Central and South Regional Deputy Commissioners' offices, the electrical department storeroom at Chintadripet and the Ripon Building headquarters. They added that the mounting workload is affecting the department's ability to carry out field monitoring and maintenance activities. The shortage might also affect carrying out the MAWS department's directive on streetlight maintenance.
Consequently, officials have urged the GCC administration to address issues arising from a pending appeal of a writ petition, warning that continued delays could affect essential civic services.
A Chennai Corporation official said, "Due to the status quo, permanent promotions to the Assistant Executive Engineer post have been halted, and assistant engineers are being assigned as in-charges for these positions instead. As a result, these officials are bearing a heavy additional workload."
The official added that the GCC should pass a resolution and forward it to the MAWS department seeking the appointment of new junior engineers to reduce the burden on existing staff.
"The workforce has been reduced by half, and nearly 80 per cent of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers have been working in the same locations for over 13 years," the official said.
Responding to the concerns, Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said, "I will look into their requirements and take necessary action," adding that the pending case would have to be legally resolved before the issue could be fully addressed.