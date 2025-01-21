Manipur woman held for possession of 8,000 painkiller tablets in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman from Manipur was arrested by the Chennai police for alleged possession of painkiller tablets and selling them.

Tiruvanmiyur police had received a tip-off about the woman selling painkiller tablets and apprehended her near the Tiruvanmiyur bus terminus on Monday.

After checking her bag, police found 8,100 tablets of Tapentadol Hydrochloride and arrested Vungliaching alias Rebekkah.

Investigations revealed that Rebekkah ordered the tablets online and procured them at a courier firm. Police seized the tablets, Rs 1,650 and an iPhone from her. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.