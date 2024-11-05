Manipur man stabs brother to death with scissors in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: Thiruvanmiyur police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Manipur on murder charges after his elder brother whom he stabbed with scissors following an argument died on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Gaisuilen (32) and the accused is his brother Paominlen (28). Police said that the brothers along with a lady identified as Rebeccah were living at a rented house on Marudheeswarar Nagar at Thiruvanmiyur.

According to the complaint by the house owner, the woman along with her husband, Paominlen, and his brother approached him in March this year intending to rent the house.

Meanwhile, Rebeccah left the house about a month ago and when the owner questioned the men about her absence, they claimed she had gone to Kashmir for a trip. Police investigations revealed that the house owner had witnessed the duo arguing on Sunday morning.

Paominlen had stabbed Gaisuilen with a pair of scissors and the latter succumbed. The probe revealed that there was an argument between the two over Rebeccah leaving the house.