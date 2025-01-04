Manidhanaeyam’s candidate scores 35th rank in UPSC exam

CHENNAI: The Manidhanaeyam IAS Free Coaching Academy has trained its student P Gokul Kalleswaran to crack the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) exam to get 35th rank at the all-India level.

To appear for the UPSC exam, Manidhanaeyam Academy, headed by the founder Saidai Duraisamy, has been giving free training to candidates for several years.

A release from the academy said that the notification from the UGC for the exam to recruit 418 vacancy posts in EPFO was issued on February 21, 2023. Accordingly, the written exam was conducted on July 2 and the results were announced on July 21. For candidates who had cleared the exam, a personal interview was conducted from November 4 to December 6. The results were announced on January 2, 2025.

As the academy had also given training to face the personal interview, Gokul Kalleswaran had secured 35 rank at the all-India level and also stood State first. Saidai Duraisamy wished him best of luck for his future endeavours.