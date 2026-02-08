Manidhanaeyam announces free online course for UPSC prelims exam

CHENNAI: Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy has announced the launch of a comprehensive, free online training programme for the UPSC preliminary examination 2026, aimed at reaching aspirants across the country, particularly those from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds.
In a statement, the academy, run by former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, announced a new initiative offering more than 500 newly designed video lessons, enabling candidates to prepare for the preliminary examination from the comfort of their own homes.
The programme follows the UPSC notification issued on February 4 for filling 933 vacancies, with the last date for applications set as February 24.
The academy stated that it was among the first in the country to introduce free online coaching for the UPSC preliminary examination, a model initially delivered via television and now transitioned to a dedicated online platform to enhance accessibility and learning outcomes. Aspirants from Tamil Nadu as well as several other States are already enrolled and accessing the content, it added.
The video modules have been structured to replicate a classroom learning experience, with concepts explained clearly and anticipated questions addressed within the sessions. Updated content and detailed explanations have also been incorporated to align with recent examination trends, the statement said.
The academy noted that the registered students could access the free course through its official website (www.mntfreeias.com) and seek academic clarifications during office hours through designated contact channels.