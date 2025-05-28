Mango fever sweeps Chennai’s kitchens

CHENNAI: As mango season reaches its peak, markets are overflowing with a variety of mangoes, and households are making the most of the season by incorporating them into everything from main courses to desserts. Hotels and restaurants are also getting creative, offering special mango-themed dishes to delight their guests. Chefs across the city share how they’re celebrating the king of fruits with flavourful innovations this season.

Executive chef Manish Uniyal of Hyatt Regency Chennai looks forward to the arrival of the first harvest every year, incorporating mangoes into his menus in both classic and contemporary styles. “This year is no different. At Spice Haat, our buffet restaurant, we’re serving mambazha pulissery, a sweet and sour Kerala-style curry made with Chandrakaran mangoes. It’s always a hit,” he says with a smile.

Chef Manish Uniyal, Mango Misu

The Sunday brunches at the hotel are also getting a playful twist with dishes like mango summer rolls mallika pavlova. But when it comes to his personal favourite, Manish keeps it simple - “Chilled and diced mango.. nothing beats that!”

Chef Te Yuan Peter Tseng, culinary director at Pricol Gourmet Pvt. Ltd., shares that this year’s mango menu is centred around Delish, their dessert studio. “We’ve launched a festive mango menu showcasing some of our signature offerings like the mango basque cheesecake, a crustless cheesecake topped with chantilly cream and swirls of alphonso mango jam.” Another standout is the mango tres leches - a soft vanilla genoise sponge soaked in three kinds of milk, layered with chantilly mascarpone, and crowned with fresh alphonso mango slices.

Chef Te Yuan Peter Tseng, Mango Basque Cheesecake

At their pan-Asian outlets, Soy Soi and Little Soi, the team has introduced quintessential Thai mango sticky rice, available for a limited time only.

While chef Peter enjoys mangoes best in their purest form, he admits that he’s currently hooked on Thai mango sticky rice. “The sweet and tart mango with nutty, sweet sticky rice, coconut cream, and crunchy salted mung beans, it’s a brilliant play of flavour and texture. It’s no surprise it was voted one of Thailand’s finest desserts by a leading global media house and ranked the second-best rice pudding in the world by Taste Atlas.”

Executive chef Rajsekhar Sastry of Taj Connemara notes that across Taj properties, menus are carefully tailored to highlight seasonal fruits and vegetables, with mangoes being a central focus during this time. “We use mangoes across south Indian, north Indian, continental, and European cuisines. From mango-marinated grilled chicken to salsas and sauces, we include the fruit in ways that complement our guests’ tastes,” he explains.

Executive Chef Rajsekhar Sastry, Mambazha paal Kozhukattai -Raintree, Taj Connemara

In Indian cuisine, the chef mentions curries with mango and fish or chicken or prawns. On the dessert front, the hotel offers a range of treats like mango rasmalai, mango cheesecake, and mango tiramisu. “In south Indian cuisine, especially in Chettinad or Madras-style cooking, we create kuzhambus (gravies) with mangoes. We also use mango puree in payasam to enhance its flavour, it adds a ‘wow’ factor to the dish,” says the chef. His personal favourite? “Alphonso mangoes, without a doubt, especially in mango cheesecake and mango tiramisu.”

Safe ways to savour mangoes

Mangoes are known as the king of fruits, especially in tropical regions. However, some people have concerns about their heat-inducing properties, sugar content, or potential to cause allergies. Chef Te Yuan Peter Tseng shares a few tips to enjoy mangoes safely:

Soak in cold water before consumption

Soaking mangoes in cold water for 20–30 minutes helps reduce their natural heat, especially when they’ve been exposed to high temperatures at the market. Soaking also helps remove pesticide residue.

Moderation is key

Anything in excess can be harmful. Mangoes contain high natural sugars and calories, so it’s best to limit consumption to one medium mango per day.

Pair with cooling foods

Mangoes are believed to induce body heat. To balance this, pair them with cooling ingredients like yoghurt, mint, or coconut milk.

Avoid right after meals

Eating mangoes immediately after a heavy meal may lead to bloating or indigestion. It’s best to consume them during breakfast, either in a smoothie bowl or on their own.

Look for ripeness markers

Choose mangoes that are fragrant, slightly soft (but not mushy), and free of black spots to avoid digestive issues. The stem should be sticky and slightly protruding rather than sunken, which indicates natural ripeness.

Watch for allergies

Mango skin or sap can cause itching or rashes in individuals with sensitive skin. Wash thoroughly, peel before eating, and avoid direct contact if you’re prone to such reactions.