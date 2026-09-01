Manali New Town: A residential area now overrun by trucks

CHENNAI: When it was being developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) decades ago, Manali New Town was to be a model residential neighbourhood that offers safety, security, and convenience with all basic amenities. But now, the whole area is indistinguishable from a truck terminal, as container lorries are parked on its interior roads and vacant lands – sometimes for days – heavy vehicles frequently plying through what was to be residential roads, and container repair garages operating amid houses.
Residents who have lived there for decades say the issue has worsened since the Ponneri Highway was widened into a 100 ft road, with trucks “owning” the service roads.
According to the Manali Phase-I and Phase-II Residents Welfare Association, which represents a neighbourhood of more than 15,000 families, it has been reaching out to authorities seeking removal of unauthorised container parking yards. But their repeated complaints have not changed anything on the ground.
The problem isn’t confined to one stretch. Vacant land and buildings in the Phase-I and Phase-II area continue to be used as container godowns, heavy-vehicle parking yards and repair garages, pushing larger vehicles onto surrounding residential roads. Containers and heavy vehicles are parked on the 40 feet, 60 feet, 80 feet, and other residential roads.
Association secretary Kannan, who has lived in the area for around 40 years, said container activity has changed the neighbourhood’s character over the years. “There are many unauthorised container yards, and 76 transport companies here,” he said.
Residents cite a Madras High Court order (WP No 19503 of 2017 and WMP No 21053 of 2017) that bars residential plots from being used for commercial activity. However, Kannan added, that has not stopped people owning one or two grounds of land from renting out their plots for parking.
“We live amidst garages now,” fumed Nandhagopal, another resident. A walk through the lanes reveals at least 10 garages operating in a single stretch. Residents lamented the constant battle with dust and round-the-clock traffic, and the absence of safe roads to travel on.
This is affecting public transport as well. An MTC bus conductor said that container and empty lorries are routinely left along the service road by drivers who return home for a week or 10 days at a stretch. “A trip from Minjur to Broadway that should take 1.40 hours now takes over two hours,” he said. “By the fourth trip of the day, services run roughly 1.20 hours behind schedule.”
That is, a bus due to start its final Broadway-bound trip of the day by 7 pm is often still at Minjur. “Even though there are plenty of buses now, the public cannot use them because of this traffic,” he said.
Many residents say they have to start their journey 15-30 minutes earlier than necessary but still reach the destination late.
The association alleged that the officials and government have not taken any action. “They have not understood our plight. It’s their negligence. How can they allow commercial activities in residential areas?” Kannan asked.
Residents now demand a joint field inspection by the CMDA, Greater Chennai Corporation, Revenue Department, Urban Development Department, Transport Department and police, along with a written Action-Taken Report and permanent monitoring to keep the neighbourhood residential.
Attempts by this reporter to reach GCC officials proved futile.