Manali New Town: A residential area now overrun by trucks

The problem isn’t confined to one stretch. Vacant land and buildings in the Phase-I and Phase-II area continue to be used as container godowns, heavy-vehicle parking yards and repair garages, pushing larger vehicles onto surrounding residential roads. Containers and heavy vehicles are parked on the 40 feet, 60 feet, 80 feet, and other residential roads.

Association secretary Kannan, who has lived in the area for around 40 years, said container activity has changed the neighbourhood’s character over the years. “There are many unauthorised container yards, and 76 transport companies here,” he said.

Residents cite a Madras High Court order (WP No 19503 of 2017 and WMP No 21053 of 2017) that bars residential plots from being used for commercial activity. However, Kannan added, that has not stopped people owning one or two grounds of land from renting out their plots for parking.