Man who targeted hawala cash movers held with trio for ganja possession in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man who was involved in cases robbing Hawala cash movers was arrested on Saturday along with three others after police caught them with 2kg ganja in a car during a routine vehicle check in Kodungaiyur.

While Kodungaiyur police recovered the ganja parcel from the vehicle, they also found fake police uniforms in the car after which they probed them further.

The arrested persons were identified as Imran (41), Karunakaran (39), Batsha (29), Noor Mohammed (38).

Imran (41), a native of Gudiyatham was involved in the robbery of Rs 1.4 crore from a person at Elephant Gate and Rs 1.5 crore robbery from another hawala money mover near Abhiramapuram in the city last year, police said. He also has more than 20 cases pending against him.

Imran had earlier worked as a Kuruvi (courier) and knew about the movement of hawala cash movers through his contacts.

All four were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.