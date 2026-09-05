Man wanted for financial con detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man wanted by the Andhra Pradesh police for nearly two years was detained at Chennai airport while he was preparing to board a flight to Doha in the early hours of Saturday (September 5).
Varadaraju, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, arrived at the airport and was undergoing routine immigration checks when officials examined his passport and travel documents.
During verification, immigration officials found that the Andhra Pradesh Economic Offences Wing had registered a financial fraud case against him around two years ago.
As he had remained absconding, he was declared a wanted accused and a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him at international airports.
After confirming his identity, officials prevented Varadaraju from boarding the flight and detained him at the immigration office. The Andhra Pradesh Economic Offences Wing was subsequently alerted.
A special team from the Andhra Pradesh Economic Offences Wing is reportedly on its way to Chennai airport to take custody of Varadaraju and produce him before the authorities concerned in Andhra Pradesh.