Man wanted by MP police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man who was on the ‘Wanted’ list of the Madhya Pradesh police was detained at the city airport on Friday.

Immigration officers were checking the documents of passengers who were about to board the flight to Dubai early Friday morning. While scanning the documents of V Nagarjuna Reddy of Indore, they discovered that he was wanted by the Madhya Pradesh police.

Soon, Nagarjuna was detained in the immigration room. After inquiry, they found that Indore police had registered cases under various sections, including Criminal Breach and cheating, against Nagarjuna.

Recently, the Indore police had issued a ‘look-out circular’ to all the airports across the country. And, on Friday, Nagarjuna was detained in the Chennai airport when he tried to escape to Dubai. Immigration officers informed the Indore police, and Nagarjuna was handed over to the Chennai airport police station.

A social team from Indore will soon arrive in Chennai to take him into their custody.