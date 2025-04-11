Man wanted by Kerala police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man, who was on the ‘lookout’ notice issued by the Kerala police for the past two years, was detained at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

Immigration officers were checking passengers who arrived from Oman on Thursday. While scanning the documents of Rajeevan of Kozhikode, they found he was wanted by the Kerala police in a Pocso case for the past two years.

During inquiry, officers found Kerala police had registered the rape and kidnap cases in 2023, but before being arrested by the police he had managed to escape abroad. Following that, a lookout circular was issued to all the airports across the country by the Kerala police.

On Thursday, Rajeevan was detained in Chennai when he arrived from Oman. He was handed over to the Chennai airport police, who also alerted the Kerala police. A special team from Kerala will arrive in Chennai to take him in their custody.