Man tries to run over ex-lover in Chennai

CHENNAI: Furious at his girlfriend for lodging a complaint against him for allegedly cheating her, a man from Ambattur allegedly tried to run her over with his car. Now, the Chennai police are investigating the matter after registering a case based on the complaint lodged by the girl and her brother.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the man, identified as Bharat of Ambattur, was in a relationship since 2017 with a woman working as an IT employee. Believing that he was serious about the relationship, the woman lent him Rs 25 lakh and also gave him her jewellery.

However, she later discovered that Bharath had misled her and was involved in a relationship with another woman. Suspicious of Bharath's actions, the woman checked his social media profiles and allegedly found that he had previously deceived several young and wealthy women in a similar manner.

Following this, she filed a complaint against him. Angry at her for initiating legal proceedings against him, Bharath allegedly sought to take revenge by trying to run her over with a car in Koyambedu on Christmas.

Now, the woman and her brother have filed another complaint against him, and have submitted CCTV footage to substantiate the allegation. The police have registered a case against him and are investigating the case.