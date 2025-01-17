Man suffers burns in bid to light cigarette in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar

CHENNAI: A 61-year-old man suffered severe burns after a cigarette lighter exploded in his face when he tried to light up a cigarette at his house in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

The injured was identified as Murthy. He is separated from his wife and lives alone, police said.

On Friday morning, around 8 am. When Murthy attempted to light a cigarette, the lighter suddenly exploded, and some of the fluid fell on his body. Locals rushed to his aid as he was in flames. After extinguishing the flames, he was rushed to the Kilpauk Government Hospital.

Murthy has sustained burns over 40% of his body and is undergoing emergency treatment. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.