Man stabs wife to death at Palavakkam, surrenders at Neelankarai police station

The deceased was identified as Muthupriya (33), a native of Kalaiyarkovil in Sivaganga district. Her husband, Vivek (38), works as a driver at a hotel. The couple had been married for five years after meeting through matrimony site and have a daughter, Thiruvenba, aged two-and-a-half.

Police said Vivek frequently quarrelled with Muthupriya, alleging that she had deceived him into marrying her. On Thursday night, another argument broke out between them at their residence on Pachaiyappan Eighth Cross Street, Periyar Nagar, Palavakkam.

Around 1 am on Friday, Vivek allegedly took a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed Muthupriya, killing her on the spot.

After the incident, he took their daughter on his two-wheeler to his brother Vinoth's house in Mudichur, near Tambaram, and left her there. He then rode to the Neelankarai police station and surrendered, informing the police that he had killed his wife.