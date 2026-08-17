Man stabs son over family dispute in Kodungaiyur, arrested

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man was arrested in Kodungaiyur on Saturday on attempted murder charges for stabbing his son after an argument.
The arrested person, Mohammed Yusuf, lives with his wife, two daughters and son Mohammed Safi at Muthamizh Nagar, 117th Street.
Safi works as a welder but was reportedly not going to work regularly and not giving his salary to the family. This led to frequent arguments between father and son.
On Friday night, an argument broke out over this. As the altercation escalated, Yusuf allegedly attacked Safi with a knife. Other family members intervened and moved Safi to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. On Saturday, Kodungaiyur Police arrested Yusuf.