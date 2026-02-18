Man stabs friend to death over frequent taunts in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who was stabbed by his friend on Tuesday after an argument in Tiruvottiyur succumbed later in the day. The police arrested his friend on murder charges.
The deceased was identified as V Vinothkumar (30) of Tiruvottiyur. On Tuesday morning, Jayanathan, a friend of Vinothkumar, came to the latter's house. Both went on an outing on Vinoth's bike.
While moving along Tiruvottiyur High Road, the two of them had an argument and in the melee, Jayanthan stabbed Vinothkumar with a knife and fled the scene.
A passerby rescued Vinothkumar and sent him to a GH, where he succumbed later in the day.
The police arrested Jayanthan, and the probe revealed that the deceased used to taunt Jayanthan often and on Tuesday, too, he made jibes at him, after which Jayanthan stabbed him.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.