Man stabs friend to death over frequent taunts in Tiruvottiyur

The deceased was identified as V Vinothkumar (30) of Tiruvottiyur. On Tuesday morning, Jayanathan, a friend of Vinothkumar, came to the latter's house. Both went on an outing on Vinoth's bike.

While moving along Tiruvottiyur High Road, the two of them had an argument and in the melee, Jayanthan stabbed Vinothkumar with a knife and fled the scene.